Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$36.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

