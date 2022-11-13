Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $74.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.