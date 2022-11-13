Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $74.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

