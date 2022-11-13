Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $207.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

JAZZ stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

