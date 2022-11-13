Royal Bank of Canada Trims Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price to $46.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

MAIN opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

