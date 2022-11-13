Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. 1,290,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $1,065,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,861,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,861,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696,486 shares of company stock valued at $71,091,686. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

