RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.82 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and approximately $22,110.53 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $16,558.93 or 1.00035453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,553.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00347721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00121116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00778413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00610418 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00237848 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,370.98251847 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,838.36153585 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,480.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.