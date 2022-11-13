Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 442,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryanair from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ryanair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 130.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after buying an additional 209,372 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

