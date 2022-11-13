Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.59.

CRM opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

