Saltmarble 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $567,916.58 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 78.3% against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00012622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $567,916.58 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00581390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.86 or 0.30283658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.27099902 USD and is down -31.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $618,677.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

