San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
San Miguel Food and Beverage Price Performance
Shares of SMPFF stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. San Miguel Food and Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $0.82.
San Miguel Food and Beverage Company Profile
