Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.02.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,231,114.50. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,231,114.50.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.