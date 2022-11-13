Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Update

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,195,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 2,459,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,984.3 days.

STGPF stock remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Scentre Group has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.40.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

