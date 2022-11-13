Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($135.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($170.00) to €160.00 ($160.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($155.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

