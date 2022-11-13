Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.