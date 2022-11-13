Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
