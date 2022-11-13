Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
Shares of SRCRF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
