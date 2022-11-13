Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SRCRF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

