Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$224.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. UBS Group cut shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.72 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

