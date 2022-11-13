Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

