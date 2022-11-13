Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$25.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Wajax Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:WJX opened at C$20.08 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$17.25 and a 52 week high of C$27.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Read More

