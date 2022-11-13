SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after buying an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

NYSE HSY opened at $218.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,141 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

