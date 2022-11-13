SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.