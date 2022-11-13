SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 16,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 242,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 214,718 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

DAL opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.18 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.