SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

