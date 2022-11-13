SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies Profile

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.