SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Uber Technologies by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

