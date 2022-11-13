Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Seer Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SEER opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Seer has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $31.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
