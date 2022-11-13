Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Seer has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer

Seer Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Seer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seer by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 29.1% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

