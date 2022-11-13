Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,028.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.