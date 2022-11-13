Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.
Sempra Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SRE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. 1,191,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,325. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.