Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
SQNS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.
Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.
