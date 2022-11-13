Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

