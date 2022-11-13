Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($30.51) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($40.30) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($33.73).
Shell Trading Up 1.9 %
LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,360 ($27.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £167.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,326.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,248.38. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($29.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.
Shell Announces Dividend
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.