Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($30.51) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($40.30) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($33.73).

Shell Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,360 ($27.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £167.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,326.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,248.38. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($29.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

