Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Increased to C$1.10 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Sherritt International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

