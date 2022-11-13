Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 150.8%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the October 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($1.90) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.90) to €1.85 ($1.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.50 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

