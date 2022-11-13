Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Declines By 25.9%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,429.0 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BADFF opened at $23.16 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BADFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

