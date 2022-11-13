Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Expands By 20.7%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.97%.
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
