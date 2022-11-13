Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Expands By 20.7%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

