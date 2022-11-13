Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Expands By 42.9%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,624,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 1,836,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,244.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Beach Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BEPTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162. Beach Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

