Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Grows By 30.0%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 177,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,386. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 167,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

