Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Grows By 30.0%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 177,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,386. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
