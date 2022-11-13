Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rises By 170.0%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $26.99. 205,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.