Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Decreases By 29.9%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,396,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 1,992,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,960.0 days.

Breville Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVILF remained flat at 12.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.91. Breville Group has a 1 year low of 12.00 and a 1 year high of 14.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Breville Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 23.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

