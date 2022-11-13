Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Declines By 67.0%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the October 15th total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 1,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BTWN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 18,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of -0.15.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.