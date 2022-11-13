Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Expands By 30.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
BTI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
