Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Expands By 30.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

BTI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

