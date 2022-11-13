Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Rises By 76.7%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,073,200 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the October 15th total of 4,568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 466.7 days.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

