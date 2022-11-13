Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Grows By 19.2%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Canfor Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $17.96. 2,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Canfor has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Get Canfor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. CIBC cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.