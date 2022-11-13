Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 61.5%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of CBDS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.