Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 61.5%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of CBDS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
