Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Decreases By 33.1%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Cepton Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:CPTNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Cepton has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth $57,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000.
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
