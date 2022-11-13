Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Drops By 53.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CFFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

