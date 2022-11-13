Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Drops By 66.7%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,811. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

