Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Increases By 22.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 422,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

