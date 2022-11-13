Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Increases By 22.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 422,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.76.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
