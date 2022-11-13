Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Drops By 57.9%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 106.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 380,547 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CLINR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

