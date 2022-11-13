Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Decreases By 60.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of CHEOY traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. Cochlear has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4489 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cochlear

Separately, Citigroup lowered Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

