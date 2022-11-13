Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Decreases By 25.0%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Colicity Stock Performance

COLIW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Colicity has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colicity stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

