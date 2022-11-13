Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Declines By 21.7%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Care stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Columbia Care from $5.10 to $8.37 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

